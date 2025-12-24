Police Arrest 13 During Cult Initiation In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected members of a cult group and recovered several firearms and other dangerous items. The suspects were arrested during an initiation ceremony at the Ekraka Community forest in Kokori last Saturday.

The operation carried out late-night during a tactical operation in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state followed credible intelligence that members of the Aiye Confraternity, also known as Black Axe, were planning an initiation.

Police operatives of the Quick Response Squad, led by its commander, SP Collins Achem, were swiftly deployed to the area to prevent the gathering.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, said, “At about 11:00 p.m., the patrol team encountered the suspects, who reportedly engaged the operatives in a gun duel upon sighting them.

“The operatives responded decisively, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects, while several others escaped deeper into the forest. “A search of the forest resulted in the recovery of two automatic pump-action guns, one double-barrel cutto-size gun, one single-barrel cut-to-size gun and a battle axe.

“Other items recovered included aprons bearing “NBM” insignia, razor blades cut into pieces, mobile phones, charms, and suspected hard drugs.

“In addition, seven vehicles believed to be owned and used by members of the cult group were recovered and towed to the QRS Base in Warri.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, while investigations are ongoing to determine their individual roles, dismantle the cult network, and apprehend other fleeing members,” the statement read.

The Delta State Police Command urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with credible information to enhance security across the state. He told parents, schools, community and faith leaders, as well as youths, to see the fight against cultism as a collective responsibility.