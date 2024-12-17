Police Arrest 1,254 Suspects In Jigawa In One Month

Share

Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 1254 suspected criminals for committing various offences including kidnapping, armed robbery, theft, and vandalism among others.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP. AT. Abdullahi disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the Command in 2024.

According to him, 1,254 suspects were arrested for major crimes from November 20, 2023, till date.

CP Abdullahi said the Command implemented innovative strategies to tackle emerging security challenges, fostered stronger community partnerships, and enhanced welfare and training programs for officers and men.

“Eighty-eight (88) Armed Robbery Suspects, Nineteen (19) Kidnap Suspects, One hundred and twenty (120) Suspected Rapists and One hundred and fifty-eight (158) Suspects for Culpable Homicide were arrested

“Others include, Eight hundred and sixty-nine (869) suspects involved in other offences viz: Vandalism, Cattle Rustling/Animal theft, Drug Dealings, Theft, Motorcycle/Vehicles Theft and Frauds.

“Seventeen (17) firearms, including three (3) AK-47, One (1) Pistol, Ten (10) Dane Guns, Three (3) locally fabricated riffles and Fifty-four (54) Rounds of Live Ammunition were recovered,” he said.

He urged the residents to support the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in their quest to make Jigawa State and Nigeria safer.

