Police Arrest 124 Suspected Criminals In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday revealed that it has apprehended at least 124 individuals for a range of offences in the past three months.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, made this revelation while speaking to journalists at the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

Alamutu stated that since July, in partnership with other security agencies, the Command has successfully apprehended a total of 124 suspects for various offences.

He added that credible intelligence has led the police to discover the hideouts of criminals, and during raids conducted by operatives, arms were recovered from these hoodlums.

“We equally recovered reasonable numbers of exhibits,” Alamutu told newsmen while parading some suspects.

The police boss explained that there has been a “remarkable decline in sundry cases of crimes” in the past three months.

He stressed that Ogun State has experienced a noticeable decrease in incidents of kidnapping, armed robbery, land grabbing, and sexual offences, “except for the recent cult-related crisis/murder that engulfed Sagamu and we are closing up on the perpetrators”.

He also reiterated his commitment to making Ogun State a hostile environment for all criminal elements, with a particular focus on cultists and land grabbers.