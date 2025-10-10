Police Arrest 12 Suspects Over Arise TV Anchor, Somtochukwu’s Death

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested 12 suspected armed robbers linked to the death of Arise News Correspondent, Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, during a robbery attack in their Abuja residence.

Arise TV, in a post on its website yesterday, said the arrests followed an operation led by the Scorpion Squad under the FCT Command, based on intelligence provided by a forensics firm, Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC.

According to Arise TV the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, ordered a manhunt for the suspects after the September 29, attack at Unique Apartment in Gishiri Village, Katampe District, which occurred around 3:30 a.m.

The statement said operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, arrested the suspects following actionable digital and reconstructive intelligence provided by Giga Forensics. According to the report, 12 suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

They include Shamsudeen Hassan, Hassan Isah, Abubakar Alkamu (also known as Abba), Sani Sirajo (also known as Dan Borume), Mashkur Jamilu, Suleiman Badamasi (also known as Dan-Sule), Abdul Salam Saleh, Zaharadeen Muhammad, Musa Adamu, Sumayya Mohammed, Isah Abdulrahman, and Musa Umar