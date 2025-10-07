Police Arrest 12 Suspected Cultists In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended 12 suspected cultists in the state. Spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Warri. Edafe said that the suspects were arrested on Sunday by a combined team of the state anti-cult unit.

He said that they were nabbed in their hideout at Jesse community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state. Edafe stated that the operation was conducted following series of cult attacks in the community in recent times.

“Following recent cult attacks in Jesse, a combined team of state anti-cult unit stormed a criminal hideout and arrested the suspects. “One Beretta pistol and one live ammunition were recovered from the suspects during the raid,’’ he said. The police spokesman said that the suspected hoodlums were in the custody of the police, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.