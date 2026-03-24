Police Arrest 12 Suspected Armed Robbers In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 12 suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate allegedly terrorising Hadejia and its surrounding communities.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday said, the suspects were apprehended on March 14, following a tip-off received by operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Hadejia.

According to the police, the arrests were made during a coordinated operation targeting criminal activities in the area. He said, investigations revealed that the suspects are linked to a notorious criminal gang led by a suspect popularly known as “Alin Mai,” believed to be responsible for a series of crimes including armed robbery, culpable homicide, cattle rustling, theft, and receiving stolen property.