Police Arrest 12 Robbery Suspects, Recover 3 Motorcycles, 21 Mobile Phones In Niger

As part of its continued effort to reduce crime and criminality in the state, the Niger State Police Command has arrested twelve robbery suspects in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun while parading the suspects on Wednesday said on Sunday 13th of August this year had at about 1330 hours, based on information received that some miscreants who specialized in robbing victims of handsets and motorcycles were sighted in Morris area of Minna.

According to him “on receipt of the information, a team of Police operatives attached to the Tactical Support Team of the Command mobilized to the scene and arrested the following suspects; 22 year old Jibrin Ndako (aka J.boy) of Barkin-Sale, 20 year old Mohammed Usman (aka Smally) of Sauka-Kahuta and 25 year old Kure Musa of Kpakungu all in Minna.”

During interrogation one of the suspects, Jibrin Ndako revealed that they had been engaging in stealing motorcycles and snatching handsets, mostly at night periods within Minna Metropolis such as Barkin-Sale, Kpakungu, Shiroro road, Mandela road, Soje-A, Sauka-Kahuta and its environs.

The Police Spokesman said further that the suspects led the Police team to the receivers who they sold most of the Phones to, and they include: Nasiru Mohammed of Obasanjo Complex, Suleiman Abubakar of 123 quarters , Baba Ahmadu of Limawa and Murtala Isah of Kuta road.

He however said that one Labaran of Obasanjo Complex who specializes in deleting IMEI number of stolen phones is presently at large.

In furtherance to the confessions of Jibrin and Usman, Wasiu said “a follow-up investigation revealed that about ten motorcycles were stolen at different locations in Minna and the five receivers of the stolen motorcycles, Zakari Salihu, Sahabi Salihu, Bashiru Kabiru, Suleiman Tanko and Ismail Umar who bought the motorcycles within the range of N80,000 to N120,000 from the suspects were arrested at Paiko in Paikoro LGA.”

It should be noted that, twenty-one phones, one Bajaj and two Jincheng motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

Furthermore, Wasiu while calling on members of the public who might have been a victim to visit the office to aid the investigation process, said all suspects are under investigation.