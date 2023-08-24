Police Arrest 12 Robbery Suspects, Recover 3 Motorcycles, 21 Mobile Phones In Niger

As part of its continued effort to reduce crime and criminality in the state, the Niger State Police Command has arrested 12 robbery suspects in Minna, the state capital. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, while parading the suspects yesterday, said on Sunday, 13th of August, this year, at about 1330hours, that they received information that some miscreants who specialise in robbing victims of handsets and motorcycles were sighted in Morris area of Minna.

According to him, “on receipt of the information, a team of police operatives attached to the Tactical Support Team of the Command mobilised to the scene and arrested the following suspects; 22-year-old Jibrin Ndako (aka J.boy) of Barkin-Sale, 20-year -old Mohammed Usman (aka Smally) of Sauka-Kahuta and 25-year-old Kure Musa of Kpakungu, all in Minna.”

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Jibrin Ndako, revealed that they had been engaging in stealing motorcycles and snatching handsets, mostly at night within Minna metropolis, such as Barkin-Sale, Kpak- ungu, Shiroro road, Mandela road, Soje-A, Sauka-Kahuta and its environs.

The Police Spokesman said further that the suspects led the Police team to the receivers who they sold most of the phones to, and they include: Nasiru Mohammed of Obasanjo Complex, Suleiman Abubakar of 123 quarters, Baba Ahmadu of Limawa and Murtala Isah of Kuta road. He, however said that one Labaran of Obasanjo Complex who specialises in deleting IMEI number of stolen phones is presently at large.

In furtherance to the confessions of Jibrin and Usman, Wasiu said, “a follow-up investigation revealed that about 10 motorcycles were stolen at different locations in Minna and the five receivers of the stolen motorcycles, Zakari Sa- lihu, Sahabi Salihu, Bashiru Kabiru, Suleiman Tanko and Ismail Umar who bought the motorcycles within the range of N80,000 to N120,000 from the suspects were arrested at Paiko in Paikoro LGA.”

It should be noted that, 21 phones, one Bajaj and two Jincheng motorcycles were recovered from the suspects. Furthermore, Wasiu while calling on members of the public who might have been victims to visit the office to aid the investigation process, saying all suspects are under investigation.