Police Arrest 113 Suspected Kidnappers In Edo Central

The Edo State Police Command and other security agencies in the state have arrested a total of 113 suspected kidnappers across Edo Central Senatorial District.

The intelligence-driven operation, code-named “Zango,” carried out in the early hours of yesterday, was a breakthrough in dislodging kidnappers operating on the fringes of the Agbede and Iruekpen axis of the state.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Assistant Superinten- dent of Police (ASP) Eno Ikoedem, said the command, under the leadership of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, launched a massive joint security operation, sweeping across strategic locations in Edo Central.

“Acting on credible intelligence that ransom proceeds from kidnapping activities were being discreetly received and coordinated at identified ‘Zangos’ in Agbede and Iruekpen, the Commissioner of Police personally led a formidable joint task force comprising operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, vigilante groups, and local hunters in a synchronised enforce- ment action.