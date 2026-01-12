Police Arrest 11 Suspects Over Killing In Oyo LGA, Kidnap Of Minors

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects in separate operations linked to the killing of a young man in the Atisbo Local Government Area, and the kidnapping of two minors in the Iwéré-Ìlè axis of Oke Ogun zone of the state.

The Oyo state Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka (DSP), disclosed this yesterday in a statement made available to New Telegraph on behalf of the Command.

According to him, the arrests followed swift, intelligence-led responses aimed at curbing violent crime and restoring public confidence.

According to the Command, two minors, Hadu Abubakar, 15, and Sadari Abubakar, 14, both from Akinsapon Village near Ayétòrò-Ìlè, were abducted by suspected gunmen on Friday, January 9.

When the incident was reported to the Iwéré-Ìlè Division at about 9am, Police operatives, working with other security partners, were immediately mobilised and the coordinated operation led to the rescue of the two boys, who were reunited with their family, and the arrest of four suspects.