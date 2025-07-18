Police Arrest 11 Students Over Murder Of 2 Secondary School Boys

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 11 students suspected to be connected to the killing of two secondary school students of Government Boarding Secondary School, Bichi, Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest yesterday, explaining that the 11 students suspects have already been under interrogation to get to the root of their alleged involvement in the Killings of the two boys.

He assured that Police would do all it can to unravel the circumstances behind the Killing of the students and all those who are party to it would be prosecuted Already the State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Haruna Makoda, has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of the students.

The deceased students, Hamza Idris Tofawa and Umar Yusuf Dungurawa were allegedly attacked by colleagues using local metal objects known as “Gwale-Gwale.”

The Commissioner who spoke through the Ministry’s Director, Public Enlightenment, Balarabe Kiru and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Baffa Muhammad, assured that the Kano State Government would conduct a fair and transparent investigation, promising that justice will be served for all parties involved.

