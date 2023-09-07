Police Arrest 10 Suspects In Connection With FUOYE Student’s Death

Following the death of a student of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) Miss Modupe Deborah, the Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested 10 suspects in connection with her death.

Confirming the arrest, DSP Abutu Sunday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer announced the development in a statement issued via the command’s X (previously Twitter) page.

According to him, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the school’s late 200-level nursing student was reported missing while on campus.

Deborah’s body was discovered in a shallow grave around 30 metres behind the nursing lecture hall, according to the PRO.

Sunday said, “This is to inform the general public that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of one Atanda Modupe Deborah, a 200-level nursing student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023 but found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall.”

He promised that the police would ensure the perpetrators of the crime face the full wrath of the law.

“While appealing to everyone to be calm, the commissioner vows that the command will do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s) and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The command encourages anyone with useful information concerning the ugly incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti or State CIID or call 09064050086/08053499199.

“Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy while 10 suspects are currently in custody undergoing investigation.”

Earlier, the school management announced the death of the student in a statement signed by the Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim.

Ibrahim said, “It will be recalled that earlier today, the Management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing to unravel the whereabouts of the poor students.

“But current information reaching the security outfit of the University has disclosed that the said student is dead.

“While the University Management condoles with the deceased family and the generality of the University community, particularly our dear students, the Management reiterated that investigation is still ongoing and this is being done in collaboration with national security agencies to get to the root of the sad development and bring to book the culprits.”