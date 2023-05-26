Police Arrest 10 Suspected Rapists, Thugs In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command on Friday arrested not less than 10 suspects for various degrees of crimes and criminal conspiracies in the state.

SP Ahmed Wakil, the spokesperson of the command made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the Police image maker, the suspects were arrested for alleged rape and thuggery following a tip-off.

He explained that the operatives of the command were able to track five suspects for alleged rape and five others who engaged in various forms of thuggery and criminal conspiracy within the Bauchi metropolis namely, Dambam, Toro, and Itas-Gadau Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Speaking further, he said, “Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other accomplices.

“The suspects will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.”

The spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Aminu Alhassan, has commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism.

Alhassan also assured residents of the state of the command’s unwavering commitment to the security of lives and property in the state.

He reiterated that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state, urging residents to remain vigilant and security conscious.