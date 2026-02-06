New Telegraph

Police Arrest 10 Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Firearm In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate that specialise in hijacking of articulated vehicles and terrorising PapalantoIlaro and Owode-Idiroko axis of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said this in a statement yesterday in Abeokuta, Babaseyi explained that a locally made single-barrel pistol and a hijacked trailer containing 900 bags of cement were recovered from the suspects through coordinated intelligence -driven operation.

He listed the suspects as: Mog- aji Sodiq (M) a.k.a. “Ogbon”; Adebowale Lekan (M); Ajah Peter (M); Ganiyu Razaq (M); Odeleye Ayoola (M); Egboja Amos (M); Bello Akeem (M); and Olaifa Sunday (M). Others are, John Seun (male, 24 years), alias “Dagrin”; and Olanipekun Ezekiel (male, 35 years), alias “Sharply.”

“The suspects were intercepted and arrested after conveying the trailer truck, with most of the stolen cements having been taken to a warehouse, which was tracked and recovered first by operatives.

“Through sustained intelligence gathering, covert surveillance, and crime pattern analysis, detectives successfully identified and penetrated the syndicate. “Subsequent operations led to the recovery of their locally made single-barrel pistol.

