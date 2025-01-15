Police Arraigns Speed Darlington In Court, Sets For Release

Share

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), on Wednesday, arraigned controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, in court.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was arrested and detained by the police over the defamation of character and cyberstalking of his colleague, Burna Boy.

After being granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, December 23, 2024, he was still detained by the police.

However, Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju in a post on his X hndle disclosed that the singer has been arraigned in court and his bail release has also been approved.

According to Deji, his team is trying to ensure that the bail is perfected so that Akpi will be free to go home.

He further assured the public that the singer would soon be released from jail.

He said; “Police finally arraigns Speed Darlington in court. The bail application was moved and granted. We are trying to perfect the same,”

