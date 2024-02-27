Police Arraign Woman For Assaulting Officer

The Lagos State Command has arraigned Omorogbe Jennifer Soni for assaulting a police officer in Ajah, New Telegraph reports.

A spokesman for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement made available to journalists.

According to Hundeyin, Omorogbe has been remanded to the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre until the next hearing in March.

He wrote: “The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned one Omorogbe Jennifer Soni 26, for serious assault after she was caught on camera assaulting a police officer in Ajah on February 21, 2024.

“Omorogbe was arraigned the following day, February 22, 2024, at the Etiosa Magistrate Court, Ajah and has been remanded to the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre till the next hearing on March 27, 2024.

“The Lagos State Police Command advices Lagosians to remain law-abiding in their day-to-day activities with all and sundry as anyone found guilty of violating the law would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”