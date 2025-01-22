Police Arraign Woman, 2 Others ⁴Over Alleged Kidnap Of 14 Children

Share

Police yesterday arraigned a retired civil servant, Clara Izuora, 62, Lukman Isiaka, 42 and Abosede Olanipekun, 23, at an Akure Magistrates’ Court over alleged kidnap of 14 children.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Augustine Omhenimhen, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between July 21, 2024 and August 27, 2024 in various places in the state.

Omhenimhen said that the offence was contrary and punishable under Section 317 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

According to him, Olanipekun and Isiaka were employed by Izuora to be carrying out the inimical act. He added that the retired civil servant would buy each child at the rate of N900,000 from the other two defendants.

The prosecutor through a written application, urged the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, pending the issuance of advice from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court did not take the plea of the defendants, who were charged on seven counts, for lack of jurisdiction.

The court’s Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Lebi, ordered the remand of the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure pending the issuance of advice from the DPP, and thereafter adjourned the case to April 10 for mention.

