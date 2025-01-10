Police Arraign Teacher For Alleged Assaulting Minor

Share

…as school suspends her

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigbo, over alleged indecent treatment and assault of a three year old child.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said that the suspect, who was captured in a viral video on Wednesday assaulting the minor, was arraigned at Magistrate Court 1, Ogba yesterday.

This is even as the school, where she works, Christ-Mitots International School, Isawo, Ikorodu, has suspended her following the allegations of physical abuse against the three year old pupil, Abayomi Michael.

Hundeyin in the statement said: “The suspect had been captured in a viral video indecently treating and assaulting a three-year-old pupil of a primary school in the Ikorodu area of the state.

“Following receipt of the video, the Family Support Unit (FSU) of Ikorodu Police Division promptly apprehended the suspect on Wednesday and transferred her to the Gender Unit of the Command Headquarters the same day after preliminary investigations.

“The victim was taken to a medical facility for adequate medical attention,” he said. According to him, the suspect has been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional facility until Feb. 18 when the case comes up for continuation of hearing.

The police image maker, said that the State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Olanrewaju Ishola, commended Nigerians for promptly alerting the police to the situation.

The school in a statement yesterday described the episode as a “troubling incident” that contradicts their core values. “We are horrified by this behavior and wish to make it clear that such actions will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Nwadigo has been suspended indefinitely while a thorough investigation is being conducted. The school management expressed their sincerest apologies to the affected child and his family, assuring them that their needs will be addressed.

To prevent future occurrences, the school outlined several proactive measures, including: Mandatory Training with aim to organise training sessions for teachers to reinforce child protection protocols and promote positive disciplinary practices.

Also, Whistle-Blowing System to implement a confidential system for reporting inappropriate behavior to encourage prompt action against misconduct.

The management appealed for public’s patience and understanding as they work responsibly to address the issue while reiterating their commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students.

