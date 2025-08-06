New Telegraph

Police Arraign Suspected Serial Killer, Olori Esho Over Alleged Killings

Police in Lagos have arraigned 44-yearold, suspected serial murderer, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Olori Esho, for allegedly killing eight persons and causing permanent disability to a woman.

Olori Esho was arraigned by the Police before Chief Magistrate Mobolaji Tanimola of an Ogba Chief Magistrates Court on an 11-count. The charges bordered on conspiracy, possession of firearm, poisonous dagar, murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, threat to life, possession of inter- national passports, and pos- session of other dangerous arms, preferred against him by the Police.

