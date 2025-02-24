Police Arraign Pastor For N125m Spiritual Cleansing Fraud

Share

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, has arraigned one, Chibuzor Obi, a self-proclaimed pastor, before Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos on a 5-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretense and fraud amounting to N125 million.

But Obi pleaded not guilty to all the counts prompting the police prosecutor, Tijani Williams, to request for a trial date, while also urging the court to remand the accused in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) pending conclusion of trial. However, the defence counsel, Augustine Nwagu, confirmed that he had filed a bail application on behalf of his client, which had been duly served on the prosecution.

After reviewing arguments from both sides, Justice Aluko granted Obi bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum. The judge held that the surety must either be a landed property owner within the court’s jurisdiction or a businessman with a verifiable credit balance exceeding the bail amount.

The court directed that the defendant will remain in NCoS custody until the bail conditions are met.

In the charge, Obi, along with accomplices who are currently at large, were said to have committed the offences between August and November 2024. Obi allegedly deceived his victim, Michael Ogu, into believing he possessed spiritual powers capable of casting out an ‘evil ring’ supposedly implanted in him.

The defendant further convinced Ogu that he could cleanse all United States Dollars (USD) in his possession of any ‘evil spirit.’ Obi was accused of fraudulently obtained the sum in two tranches — N6 million and N119 million, under these false pretences.

The defendant’s actions were said to have contravened Sections 8(a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, as well as Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Act CAP Law of the Federation 2004. In the charge, Obi and his accomplices allegedly conspired to commit felony by obtaining money under false pretences, thereby violating Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

Obi was also accused of fraudulently obtaining N6 million from Michael Ogu under the false claim of having the power to remove an ‘evil ring,’ an offence punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006. The self-proclaimed pastor, was equally accused of stealing the sum of N6 million belonging to Ogu, violating Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Act CAP Law of the Federation 2004.

According to the prosecution, Obi fraudulently obtained N119 million from Ogu under the false claim of possessing the ability to cleanse ‘evil spirits’ from U.S. currency, an offence under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, adding that he stole the sum of N119 million from Ogu, violating Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Act CAP Law of the Federation 2004. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 8, 2025, for trial.

