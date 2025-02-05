New Telegraph

February 5, 2025
Police Arraign Ogun Monarch For Allegedly Assaulting 73-Yr-Old Man

The Police, yesterday, arraigned the Olorile of OrileIfo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, before an Ifo Magistrates’ Court for assaulting a 73-year-old man, Abraham Areola.

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count of conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The police prosecutor, Insp Olumide Awoleke, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan, 21 at about 11.00 a.m. at Sojuolu Street, Ifo. Awoleke said the defendant was seen in a viral video assaulting the 73-year-old victim, which led to his arrest.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant unlawfully assaulted Areola by slapping him on his face and ear. He also said the monarch conspired to commit misdemeanour to wit: assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The offences, said the prosecutor, contravened Sections 517, 351, and 249 of the Criminal Code of Laws The Magistrate, Mr F. A. Iroko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum, who must be residents within the court jurisdiction. Subsequently, the case was adjourned till March 6 for hearing.

