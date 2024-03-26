Police Arraign Octogenarian, 2 Others For Attempted Murder

An 81-year-old man, Shefiu Salia, and two others have been arraigned before Ado Chief Magistrate Court in Eti Osa Local Government of Lagos State, for allegedly attacking and attempting to kill one Waheed Alade, Abdul Akeem, Olanbiwonu Shadiya, and Adenupebi Olaomo.

The octogenarian was arraigned alongside, Adesanya Musediku ‘M’, 68-years and Musibau Fowosere ‘M’ 75-years on a six-count charge of forcefully entering Itamarun Community land in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State and inflicting injuries on the people. According to Police Prosecutor, the defendants on February 26, 2024 at about 16.00hr at Itamarun Community in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State forcibly entered the community armed with firearms and shot Waheed Alade, Abdul Akeem, Olanbiwonu Shadiya, and one Ad- enupebi Olaomo.

He argued that the alleged offence committed is punishable under section 230 (1) (2) of the criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015. When the charge was read to them, all the defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail accordingly. one of the counts reads, “That you Adesanya Musediku ‘M’ Shefiu Salia ‘M’ Musibau Fowosere ‘M’ and others at large on February 26, 2024 at about 16.00hr at Itamarun Community, Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State in the Lagos State Magisterial district did conspire together to commit felony to wit, forcible entry, grievous harm, unlawful display of firearms in the public, attempted murder and willful damage and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 411 of the criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

It will be recalled that residents of Itamarun village in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State, suffered various degrees of injuries when hoodlums stormed the community and ordered residents to vacate. It was gathered that the hoodlums molested several women in the community while youths that stood to ask questions were inflicted with injuries. Residents said the attack by the hoodlums has caused panic in the community, leaving many with the option of either to hide whenever they arrive or flee the community. Some of those injured were treated at Akodo General Hospital.