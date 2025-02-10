Police Arraign Man For Forgery, Illegal Property Takeover In Lagos

Share

A 51-year-old man, Stanley Offor, has been arraigned before Justice Ismail Ijelu of a Lagos High Court by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police on charges bordering on forgery and illegal occupation of a landed property.

Offor is answering questions to a four- count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, unlawful occupation, and forceful takeover of a property. But he pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment.

Following Offor’s arraignment, police prosecutor, Emmanuel Jackson, sought his remand in prison pending conclusion of trial. However, Offor’s lawyer, Peter Madukwe, sought bail under liberal conditions, stating that an application had already been served to the prosecution.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Ijelu adjourned the case to February 17 for ruling on Offor’s bail application and commencement of trial. According to the prosecution, Offor allegedly committed the offences in 2016 in Lagos alongside some accomplices who are still at large.

The defendant was accused of forging the signature and receipts of the late Mrs Comfort Eruchalu to create a fraudulent sublease agreement. Additionally, Offor allegedly occupied a property belonging to Cool Comfort Africa Ltd., located behind Atiku Abubakar Hall 3, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

He allegedly refused to vacate the premises despite being ordered to do so by the rightful owner. The prosecution further argued that these actions violate Sections 2(2) and 4(1) of the Lagos State Property Protection Law, 2016, Section 516(1) of the Criminal Code C38, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2024, and Section 365(1) of the Lagos State Criminal Laws, 2015.

