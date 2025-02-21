Police Arraign Lawyer For Forgery In Lagos

Share

A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Chinwe Onuoha and a company, Eihcrim Nigeria Limited have been docked on a 12 count-charge bordering on forgery, fraud and cybercrime before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Hakeem Oshodi by the officers of the Nigerian police force.

In the charge preferred against the defendants by the Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU), it was alleged that the duo and others now at large sometime in 2020 within the jurisdiction of the court, did conspire to make a false document titled “The lease agreement” dated 12th February 2018, knowing it to be false, and submitted to Bank of Industry with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by Bank to the prejudice of Ngozi Braide.

The forged document was purportedly submitted to the Bank of Industry as part of a scheme to fraudulently secure a loan, to the detriment of Ngozi Braide.

The offences according to the charge are contrary to Section 516, 465 and 467 of the Criminal Code Cap. C38, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The seven-count charges read:” That you, Chinwe Onuoha, Eihchrim Nigeria Limited and others at large sometime in 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make forged writing to wit: the signature of Titilayo Opeyemi in the document titled “Lease Agreement” dated 12th February 2018, knowing the signature to be false with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by Bank of Industry to the prejudice of Ngozi Braide”.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following the defendant’s plea, the police prosecutor, Emmanuel Jackson, requested the court to proceed to trial and sought for the remand of the defendant at a correctional facility pending the conclusion of the case.

However, defence counsel Ikechukwu Chiaha urged the court to hear the defendants’ bail application, citing the need for her to prepare adequately for her defence.

After hearing both parties, Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter to February 25 for the hearing of the bail application.

In the interim, the judge ordered that the defendant be remanded at a correctional facility pending further proceedings.

