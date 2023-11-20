Police Arraign First Class Monarch For Crime In Ondo

A first-class monarch, Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola, the Onirun in Irun-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court for defamation.

In a one-count charge preferred against the monarch said the monarch was alleged to have defamed the character of some people in his community.

The monarch who was arraigned on a count charge before a magistrate court sitting in Akure was alleged of defaming a community leader, Mr Adeyemi Lanre of sponsoring some thugs to disrupt the peace at Irun Akoko in Akoko North West local government area of the state.

The charge read “That you Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola ‘m’ on the 10th day of August 2023 at about 1130hrs at the office of Honorable Commissioner of Chieftaincy Affairs, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State in the Akure magisterial district did defame the reputation of one Hon. Adeyemi Laoye Lanre ‘m’ for alleging him of sponsoring thugs in Irun Akoko, Ondo State which expose him to hatred, contempt or ridicule and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 373 and punishable under Section 375 of the criminal code cap 37 Vol.1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Tobi Agbisagbo told the court that the action of Oba Agboola had exposed the claimant to hatred, contempt, and ridicule in the community.

He explained that the monarch had committed an offence contrary to Section 373 and punishable under Section 375 of the criminal Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The case has however been adjourned till December 13, 2023, for a proper hearing by the magistrate court.