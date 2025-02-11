Police Arraign 80-Year-Old Prince For Breach Of Peace

Share

An 80-year Prince of Bolorunduro in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Adefusi Adebisi, has been docked before a Magistrate Court for alleged willful damage to another man’s property and breach of peace.

Adebisi and others at large were accused by the Police to have entered into the land belonging to Revd David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi and destroyed economic trees worth millions of Naira.

In the charge No MBD/ 8C/ 2025 preferred by the Police Prosecutor, H. A Olagbaju, alleged that the 80- year Prince of Bolorunduro, conducted himself in such a way that may likely cause a breach of peace among others.

The charge read “That you Prince Adefusi Adebisi and others at large on or about the 25th day of November, 2024 at Omilosu via Bolorunduro Ondo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire to commit felony to wit: forcible entry, malicious damage to properties and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Prince Adefusi Adebisi and others at large on or about the 25th day of November 2024 at Omilosu via Bolorunduro Ondo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court willfully and unlawfully destroy plantain, Cocoa, Kolanut and Palm trees Valued at Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Million (N247,000,000.00) belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo- Adekanhunsi and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol I. Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

