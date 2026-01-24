Police Arraign 7 Suspects Enugu Airport In Kwara For Arson

Seven suspects alleged of conspiring to set fire on the house of a traditional worshipper, Madam Toyin Asabi Olorisa, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have been arraigned before the state High Court.

The suspects are identified as Alhaji Yekini Oloruntele, Alhaji Saliu Usman, Garba Amuda Yusuf, Alhaji Mumini Showa, Imam Isiaq Raji, Alhaji Saliu Abubakar AbdulMumini Muhamed, among others said to be at large yesterday appeared before Justice Mahmud Gafar of the state High Court, Ilorin the state capital.

It is recalled that on January 1, 2026, a bungalow belonging to the traditional worshipper, Toyin Asabi Olorisa, was reportedly set ablaze, while she was away on holiday. It was gathered that the state Police Command arrested seven suspects in connection with the development, few days after the incident.

The victim had reportedly dragged the suspects before the court through his counsel, Abdulmumeen Busari, of the state Ministry of Justice.

During Friday proceedings, the court read the charges against the seven suspects one after another, alleging: “That on January 1, 2026, you, Alhaji Yekini Oloruntele, Alhaji Saliu Usman, Garba Amuda Yusuf, Alhaji Mumini Showa, Imam Isiaq Raji, Alhaji Saliu Abubakar AbdulMumini Muhammed, and others at large, conspired to commit the arson.

“That you intentionally set fire on the residence of Toyin Asabi Olorisa, and burnt her house. “Consequently, you committed a punishable offence under the state criminal act”, while the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the traditional worshipper asked the court to remand the suspects in the correctional facility, while one of the counsels to the suspects, I. F. Yusuf, on behalf of others, opposed the application. After the arguments between the prosecution and defence counsel, Justice Mahmud Gafar, granted the suspects bail, “since the police had earlier granted them bail.”

He thus granted each suspect bail in sum of N2. 5million and one surety while he adjourned the case to March 26, 2026.