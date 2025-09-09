Police Arraign 4 For Alleged Kidnapping, Attempted Murder

The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned four suspects before a Magistrate Court in Akure for allegedly kidnapping a 60-year-old man, Tijani Aremu. The defendants, Yahaya Galejo, 30, Ismail Illa, 20, Muhammadu Usman, 25 and Muhammed Idrisa, 27, were accused of com- mitting the crime in the Akoko area of the state.

With the suspects charged with a five count of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful gathering, the Police prosecutor, Suleiman Adebayo told the court that the defendants along with others at large, committed the alleged offences on August 17, 2025, around 4:00 PM at Ikuiye Awara Farm, Akoko.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants, who were armed with a short single-barrel gun, a dagger, and other dangerous weapons, conspired to abduct Aremu, who they took to an undisclosed location after he was kidnapped.

Adebayo further informed the court that the defendants unlawfully held the victim for two days, after which they coerced his family into paying a ransom for his release The suspects were equally alleged to have, on the same date and location, attempted to kill a woman, Omolayo Aremu, by locking her in a reservoir tank.

The charges preferred against them contravene sections 6(b), 2(a and b)(b) of the Anti-Abduction and Anti-Kidnapping Act, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2010, as well as Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Cap. R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2024, and Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the suspects at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Their counsel however prayed for an adjournment to enable him file a counteraffidavit to the application following the rejection of the defendants’ pleas.

The magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, subsequently ordered that the defendants should be remanded in Police custody and adjourned the case till September 18 on ruling on the remand application.