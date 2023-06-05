Police Arraign 2 For Alleged Breach Of Peace In Ogun

32-year-old Wale Fatai and 25-year-old Oyemomilara Deji, both male were on Monday arraigned in Ota Magistrate Court, Ogun State for alleged breach of peace, conspiracy, and threat to life.

New Telegraph gathered that the defendants are facing a three-count charge but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

E.O Adaraloye, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offence at around 10:30 pm on March 23, 2023, at the Aparadiga area of Itele-Awori, Ota.

Speaking further, he told the court that the defendants, with their accomplices, conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by constituting a nuisance in the community.

He said that they also threatened the life of, Mr Nurudeen, the Chairman, Olaoluwa Community Development Area (CDA).

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

The Prosecutor ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State government.

She adjourned the case until June 26 for further hearing.