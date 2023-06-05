New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police Arraign 2…

Police Arraign 2 For Alleged Breach Of Peace In Ogun

Student docked or stealing aunt's money
Vinkmag ad

32-year-old Wale Fatai and 25-year-old Oyemomilara Deji, both male were on Monday arraigned in Ota Magistrate Court, Ogun State for alleged breach of peace, conspiracy, and threat to life.

New Telegraph gathered that the defendants are facing a three-count charge but pleaded not guilty to the charges.

E.O Adaraloye, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offence at around 10:30 pm on March 23, 2023, at the Aparadiga area of Itele-Awori, Ota.

Speaking further, he told the court that the defendants, with their accomplices, conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by constituting a nuisance in the community.

He said that they also threatened the life of, Mr Nurudeen, the Chairman, Olaoluwa Community Development Area (CDA).

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

The Prosecutor ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State government.

She adjourned the case until June 26 for further hearing.

Tags:

Read Previous

Ogun: Thugs Flog PDP Guber Aspirant, Showunmi At Tribunal
Read Next

Messi’s Father Confirms Transfer Wise After Barca Talks

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023