Police Arraign 18-Year-Old Over Phone Theft In Osun

The Osun State Police Command arraigned an 18-year-old man, Musibahu Ganiyu, before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo on Tuesday over the alleged stealing of an Infinix Smart 7 phone.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Akintunde Jacob, informed the court that the defendant had committed the offence on October 14, 2023, at Omo-Ade Oguntunde Street in the Ilobu area of the state.

Jacob stated that the defendant had conspired with another individual to steal an Infinix Smart 7 phone belonging to Oladapo Olubukola. They carried out the theft after pretending to purchase medication from the complainant’s pharmacy.

The defendant feigned illness when they entered the pharmacy and seized the mobile phone while pretending to be sick.

“The police were able to track the mobile number before the defendant was arrested and brought to court,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant entered a not-guilty plea to the one-count theft charge and had no legal representation.

The Magistrate, A . Adeniran, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 and two sureties in the like sum.

Adeniran said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payment. The case was adjourned to November 13 for a hearing.