Police Arraign 11 NULGE Members For Alleged Forgery, Impersonation, Threats

Eleven members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), were yesterday brought before an Amawbia Chief Magistrates’ Court in Awka, Anambra State, for al- leged conspiracy, impersonation and forgery.

The defendants are; Chidi Orakwue, Alagwu Odife, Kenechi Ezeibe, Chidi Nzekwe, Ifeanyi Nwo- rah, Victormary Anuna, Ifeanyi Okam, Chukwunonso Okaka, Patrick Nwalutu, Ugochukwu Igbokwe, and Onyebuchi Nwankwo. They are facing a six-count of conspiracy, altering of document, forgery, impersonation, malicious damage of NULGE property and placing the Union’s president in fear of physical injury and anxiety.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Police prosecutor, CSP Chuka Nwezi, said the life of the NULGE president in Anambra State, Mr Chikwelu Anigwe was under siege and attack. Nwezi said that even when the matter was under investigation, the defendants kept issuing death threats to the NULGE president.

He said the offences contravened Sections 495(a), 443(1), 495(a) and 415(1) of the Criminal Laws of Anambra State, 1991 as well as Section 6(1) of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law of the state, 2017. The prosecutor prayed the court to give the matter an accelerated hearing and also urged the court to give an order for the remand of the defendants in the interest of peace.

Responding, the Defense Counsel, Mr Basil Aguigwo, said the charges were bailable offenses and that the Magistrate’s Court had jurisdiction to grant such bail. Aguigwo told the court that all the defendants were civil servants on grade levels 14 and 15 and would not disobey court summons. Chief Magistrate Nonyelum Anyaegbunam, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.