Police Arraign 10 Carpenters For Stealing

The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned ten carpenters over alleged stealing, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace in the state.

The carpenters who are members of the Carpenters and Furniture Makers Progressive Union (CFMPU) were docked before a Chief Magistrate Court over four-count charge bordering on stealing and malicious damage to another person’s property.

The defendants included, Sunday Ajayi, Oladapo Rufus, Kolawole Muraina, Olusola Felix, Idowu Owadayo, Kolawole Joseph, Olaniyi Ayeni, Aladesanmi Gbenga, Adu Oluwagbemiga and Sunday Oluwasola were said to have committed the offence on the 29th February, 2024 at about 12:35pm at their union Secretariat, located at Arakale street, Akure.

The charge sheet read; “that you Sunday Ajayi, Oladapo Rufus, Kolawole Muraina, Olusola Felix, Idowu Owadayo, Kolawole Joseph, Olaniyi Ayeni, Aladesanmi Gbenga, Adu Oluwagbemiga, Sunday Oluwasola, on the 29th day of February, 2024 at about 1235pm at carpenters and furniture makers progressive union secretariat, Arakale Street Akure in the Magisterial District of this honourable court did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit stealing, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap. 37 Vol. I Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Sunday Ajayi, Oladapo Rufus, Kolawole Muraina, Olusola Felix, Idowu Owadayo, Kolawole Joseph, Olaniyi Ayeni, Aladesanmi Gbenga, Adu Oluwagbemiga, Sunday Oluwasola, on the same day, time and place at the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by disrupting an ongoing executive meeting of the carpenters and furniture makers progressive union thereby committed an offence punishable and contrary to under section 249 of the criminal code cap. 37 Vol. I Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Sunday Ajayi, Oladapo Rufus, Kolawole Muraina, Olusola Felix, Idowu Owadayo, Kolawole Joseph, Olaniyi Ayeni, Aladesanmi Gbenga, Adu Oluwagbemiga, Sunday Oluwasola, on the same day, time and place at the aforementioned Magisterial District did steal thirty-four bags of rice valued at eighty thousand naira each totaling two million seven hundred and twenty thousand naira (N2,720,000.00) only, cash sum of five hundred and fifty two thousand, five hundred naira and a caventer printer valued at fifty five thousand naira (N5,000) only, property of the carpenters and furniture makers progressive union, Ondo State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 390 (9) of the criminal code cap. 37 Vol. I Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Sunday Ajayi, Oladapo Rufus, Kolawole Muraina, Olusola Felix, Idowu Owadayo, Kolawole Joseph, Olaniyi Ayeni, Aladesanmi Gbenga, Adu Oluwagbemiga, Sunday Oluwasola, on the same day, time and place at the aforementioned Magisterial District did maliciously damage two office tables both valued at seventy thousand naira (N70,000) only and an official portrait of Adekunle Obolo valued at ten thousand naira (N10,000) only property of the carpenters and furniture makers progressive union, Ondo State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 451 of the criminal code cap. 37 Vol. I Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to all counts leveled against them.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Wada Simon, however, prayed the court to adjourn the case for him to assemble all his witnesses as regards the case.

But the Counsel to the defendants, D.S Akinbo, urged the court to grant bail to the defendants saying all the alleged offences leveled against them are bailable under the law.

According to Akinbo, the defendants are still presumed innocent, as they have never been arraigned before any court.

His words “We apply that the court to admit the defendants on bail in the most liberal term. Court should please to exercise it power in favour of these defendants.

“The defendants have no criminal records, all the defendants are members of the same union, and the complainant is only using his position to create problem for the union and to intimidate the defendants in question.”

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate A. Kolawole, ordered the bail of the defendants with N500,000 only with one surety each who has landed property, resident within the court jurisdiction, who shall also provide means of affidavit and the resident of the each surety must be verified by the court.

Magistrate Kolawole, however, adjourned the case till May 2 for hearing.

