Police Arraign 10 Carpenters for Stealing

The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned 10 carpenters over alleged stealing, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace in the state. The carpenters, who are members of the Carpenters and Furniture Makers Progressive Union (CFMPU), were arranged before a Chief Magistrate Court over a four-count charge bordering on stealing and malicious damage to another person’s property.

The defendants included, Sunday Ajayi, Oladapo Rufus, Kolawole Muraina, Olusola Felix, Idowu Owadayo, Kolawole Joseph, Olaniyi Ayeni, Aladesanmi Gbenga, Adu Oluwagbemiga and Sunday Oluwasola were said to have committed the offence on February 29, about 12:35pm at their union Secretariat, located at Arakale Street, Akure.

The charge sheet read: “That you Sunday Ajayi, Oladapo Rufus, Kolawole Muraina, Olusola Felix, Idowu Owadayo, Kolawole Joseph, Olaniyi Ayeni, Aladesanmi Gbenga, Adu Oluwagbemiga, Sunday Oluwasola, on the 29th day of February 2024, at about 1235pm at carpenters and furniture makers progressive union secretariat, Arakale Street Akure in the Magisterial District of this Honourable court did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit stealing, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap. 37 Vol. I Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.