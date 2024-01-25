Police Apprehended Suspected Kidnapper, Recover Share Of Ransom In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command in conjunction with the Tafa Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna State, have apprehended a suspected kidnapper and recovered his share of collected ransom.

The state command spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement issued on Thursday, said, “On the 19th January 2024, at about 2200 hours, the said Divisional Headquarters got credible information regarding the presence of a suspicious person in Easyway Hotel in Tafa town.

“Operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer stormed the hotel and arrested a certain 28 years old Bello Muhammad from Zamfara State and recovered the sum of two million, three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N2,350,000:00) suspected to be proceeds of kidnapping.”

During the investigation, the suspect admitted to being a kidnapper who works with his gang in Kagarko forest in Kaduna.

“The aforementioned sum is his own share of a ransom collected. Moreover, a check on his mobile phone corroborated the suspect’s confession as pictures of him brandishing an AK47 rifle in a forest were retrieved,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the suspect offered the DPO a bribe of N1 million in order to halt further inquiry into the issue, but the officer declined the offer.

“Investigation is still ongoing as the suspect is assisting the police with vital information,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP A.D Ali, praised the Tafa Division’s operatives and asked them to keep up the pace till crime and criminality were decreased in the state.

The CP also charged hoteliers and other recreation and leisure service businesses in the state with always verifying their customers’ identities in order to avoid creating a safe haven for criminals.