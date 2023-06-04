Police Apprehend Two Motorcycle Thieves In Delta

Two suspected motorcycle thieves were apprehended by policemen from Ozoro Police Station in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The 37-year-old Chibuike Ochu_la and 27-year-old Izuchi Uzochi were nabbed following a distress call from their victim, who sighted his stolen motorcycle at a filling station in Ozoro.

DSP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, disclosed in a statement, that the police operatives were promptly mobilised to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle from them.

According to DSP Edafe, “the suspects later led the police operatives to Kwale, where three other stolen motorcycles were recovered.”

He further affirmed that the suspects are in custody while an investigation into the case is ongoing.