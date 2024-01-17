Police Apprehend Three Suspects For Forging Police Character Certificate

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday announced it arrested three suspected persons who allegedly belong to a gang involved in forgery, extortion and counterfeiting of the Nigeria Police Character Certificate.

ASP Aminat Mayegun, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon Lagos, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday while parading the suspects in Ikoyi.

Mayegun stated that a specific sting operation was begun on November 16, 2023, with the goal of disrupting the criminal network.

She stated that the special operation became necessary after receiving a report from an innocent victim who provided a counterfeited document for the processing of her Visa application at the U.K. Embassy.

According to her, after being exposed as a fraud, the applicant was denied a visa and barred from entering the country for ten years. Mayegun stated that the suspects would be charged in court soon.

According to the image maker, three suspects were arrested: Chinedu Agbosim, the shop’s owner, and the major suspects, Mariam Dauda and Ebighose Anderson, computer operators hired by Chinedu.

“All the suspects admitted to their individual and common roles in processing the fake Police Character Certificates at a side shop around the Federal Training Center, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Upon executing a search warrant in the shop, the following items were recovered: Three counterfeit Police Character Certificates, other relevant documents belonging to various Nigerian citizens;

“A computer-generated signature specimen bearing the name of CP CCR, CP Olaolu Adegbite and dated November 16, 2023. A computer-generated document bearing the super-imposed signature of CP Ndu, I.M., the former CCR, CP Ndu I.M, and Desktop computer,” she said.