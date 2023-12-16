Police Apprehend Three Suspected Armed Robbery Syndicate In FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, has confirmed that three suspects have been arrested by the command.

In a statement issued via its verified X account on Saturday, Josephine said the arrested suspects were Gabriel Abba, Abdulkareem Jaffaru and Sunday Abba.

This was as she noted that the Commissioner of Police for FCT, Haruna G. Garba, is determined to eradicate crime and criminality in the nation’s capital.

The statement partly reads, “In a proactive response to actionable intelligence, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command successfully apprehended Gabriel Abba, Sunday Abba and Abdulkareem Jaffaru in December 2023.

“The trio is linked to a spate of armed robberies, car snatchings, and one-chance activities within the FCT.”