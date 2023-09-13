Police Apprehend Suspected Gun Dealer In Delta

A 35-year-old man identified as Yerakpo has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for having four brand-new cut-to-size guns built in the area.

At Aragba crossroads along Aghalokpe road in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, a Police Crack Team from Orerokpe Division, aided by members of the Aragba Vigilante, conducted a thorough stop and search operation before apprehending the culprit.

New Telegraph learned that the suspect had concealed the weapons under the seat of his red QLINK Motorcycle with REG.NO: JRT178VH.

CP Wale Abass, the commander of the Delta State Police Command, and DSP Bright Edafe, the police public relations officer, verified the news in a statement. READ ALSO: Oil Theft: NSCDC CG Summons Niger Delta States’ Commandants

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in gun running and that one of his accomplices, known as Ose Ogboyen, sent him to deliver the arms to a client popularly known as "Saputu".

According to the police spokesman, efforts to arrest Ogboyen and Saputu are ongoing.