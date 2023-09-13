New Telegraph

September 13, 2023
Police Apprehend Suspected Gun Dealer In Delta

A 35-year-old man identified as Yerakpo has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for having four brand-new cut-to-size guns built in the area.

At Aragba crossroads along Aghalokpe road in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, a Police Crack Team from Orerokpe Division, aided by members of the Aragba Vigilante, conducted a thorough stop and search operation before apprehending the culprit.

New Telegraph learned that the suspect had concealed the weapons under the seat of his red QLINK Motorcycle with REG.NO: JRT178VH.

CP Wale Abass, the commander of the Delta State Police Command, and DSP Bright Edafe, the police public relations officer, verified the news in a statement.
He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in gun running and that one of his accomplices, known as Ose Ogboyen, sent him to deliver the arms to a client popularly known as “Saputu”.

According to the police spokesman, efforts to arrest Ogboyen and Saputu are ongoing.

