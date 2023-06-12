Police Apprehend Man Who Shot Wife In Edo

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have apprehended a man identified as Okhiria for allegedly shooting his wife during an argument.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Ekae community in the New Etete area, GRA, Benin City.

Speaking to newsmen, Chidi Nwabuzor, the state Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspect and his wife got into a fight, and he picked up his double barrel gun and fired at the victim with the bullet hitting her left hand.

Following the incident, the victim’s hand was amputated.

According to Nwabuzor, the New Etete Police Division received a report of the incident on June 3 and the police have apprehended the suspect, adding that he would soon charge him to court after the completion of the investigation.

He said, “On June 3, the police received a complaint from some elders of the Ekae community with Joanki Okhiria, aged nine years, that on the same day, Joanki Okhiria’s father argued with his wife, Tina Okhiria.

“In the process, Okhiria shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The affected hand has been amputated.”