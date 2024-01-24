Police Apprehend Man For Stealing Employer’s Car In Lagos

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have said it apprehended a man for reportedly stealing a Toyota Hilux car from his employer in the State.

New Telegraph learned that the suspects allegedly stole the car with the intention to travel to Ghana with his family.

It was further gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, January 16 at about 1:00 pm.

A Police source said, “A group of detectives moved quickly after receiving the information, and during the inquiry, the car was found in Ilukogun village, which borders Ogun State and Lagos.”

When reached, Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, verified the event to our correspondent, claiming that after being captured, the suspect admitted to stealing the automobile and that investigations were underway to apprehend other members of his group.

He said, “The suspect was arrested and he confessed to having stolen the vehicle. Investigation is still in progress for possible arrest of other members of his gang.”