Police Apprehend Killer Of Dorathy Jonathan In Kaduna

The Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday confirmed it has apprehended the killer Mrs Dorathy Jonathan, a resident of Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State who was killed on Saturday, September 1, 2023.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect identified as Dauda was apprehended during a recent operation conducted by the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) after their action was prompted by reliable intelligence information.

Speaking in a statement made available to newsmen, the Police said Mrs Dorathy was purportedly killed by the suspect while she was gathering firewood in Afana village, in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

The murderer, Lot Dauda, however, has acknowledged committing the heinous crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large.

READ ALSO:

In his confession, the perpetrator admitted that he had approached Mrs Dorathy while working on the farmland to force an intimate encounter, however, the victim resisted, resulting in her tragic murder.

Efforts are now ongoing to arrest the other accomplice, while the arrested suspect will be charged in court once the investigation is completed, the Nigerian Army noted in a press release.