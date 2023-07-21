Police Apprehend Hoodlums In Anambra, Recover Pistols

Two members of a gang known to terrorise the people of Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State have been apprehended.

The State Police Command who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Friday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the gang of criminals had been entangled with police officers when they were seized.

The statement reads in part, “Police personnel in Obosi, while on patrol on 20/7/2023 at about 11:30 pm intercepted a 3-man criminal gang riding in a tricycle around Littlewood Estate.

“The gang, which engaged police operatives in a firefight, bowed to the superior firepower of the operatives who arrested two of them with gunshot wounds.

“Two Berreta pistols and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums. The third suspect managed to escape.

“The arrested suspects are Amaechi Precious ‘M’ aged 25 years from Obosi and Almazer Avalumo ‘M’ aged 25 years from Adikpo in Benue State.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has charged police officers to sustain the fight against criminal elements wherever they may be lurking.