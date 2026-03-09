Police Apprehend Female Suspect Over Illicit Drug Peddling In Delta

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested a female suspect in connection with illicit drug peddling in the state. Spokesman for the Command, SP Bright Edafe, told reporters yesterday in Warri, that the suspect was apprehended during a targeted raid on Orhuwhorun Road, in Udu Local Government Area (LGA).

He said that the suspect was nabbed on Friday by po- lice operatives attached to the Ovwian-Aladja division, in col- laboration with members of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Group.

“Acting on credible intelligence about illicit drug activities on Orhuwhorun Road, the police operatives in collaboration with members of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Group conducted a targeted raid. “The operation resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old female suspect; a search of the premises led to the recovery of various quantities of suspected hard drugs.

“Among the exhibits are: cannabis (weed), kolos, ice, loud, and fermented Indian hemp,” he said. Edafe said that other exhib- its recovered from the suspect were: three blenders and a cash sum of N55,000. He said that the suspect is currently undergoing interrogation at the command.