Share

The operatives of Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force. has apprehended three suspected Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraudsters in the state

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Dungus Abdulkarim on Saturday in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to the statement, the arrests marked a significant breakthrough in its fight against cybercrime and related offences in the state.

“On December 6, 2024, the State Intelligence Department (SID) apprehended three suspects – Sani Kasim, 35, Nura Umaru, 24, and Umar Suleman, 22 – for their involvement in a criminal syndicate that targeted ATM users in the state”, DSP Abdulkarim said.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the suspects, who confessed to the crime, used clever tactics to trick unsuspecting bank customers into revealing their PIN numbers while using ATMs.

“They would offer to assist the bank customers, then swap their ATM cards and withdraw cash from their accounts”, he added.

The PPRO said items recovered from the suspects include: 47 ATM cards, 4 cellphones, and a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

“Six victims, including a visually impaired person who lost N181,550, have identified the suspects”, he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: