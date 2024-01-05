Police Apprehend 8 Suspects In Connection To Plateau Killings

Following the recent killings in some communities in Bakkos, Barkin-Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State, eight suspects have been apprehended and are being held in police custody.

It would be recalled that on Christmas Eve no fewer than 200 persons were killed by some yet-to-be-identified assailants suspected to be Fulani militants.

Confirming the arrest of the suspected killers on Thursday, Alfred Alabo, the state police spokesperson said the eighth individuals were apprehended in various locations.

“We have been getting tremendous success from that process,” the Plateau police spokesman said.

READ ALSO:

“It would also interest you to know that seven persons, in fact as of the last count, there are now eight of them under investigation in our custody and they have been moved to the state CID where the AIG Zone 4 and the commissioner of police are overseeing the affairs of the operation and also the investigation.”

Remember that Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the area to express his condolences to the people of North-Central State.

During the visit, the VP appealed to the residents to “resist the temptation to succumb to sectional divisions or the poisonous rhetoric of hatred towards fellow citizens, as we pursue justice to ensure your security”.