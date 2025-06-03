Police Apprehend 4 Suspected Car Snatchers, Recover Vehicle In Nasarawa

Share

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has arrested four suspected members of a car snatching syndicate and recovered a stolen vehicle.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) stated this in a statement yesterday in Lafia.

The PPRO said that the group had snatched a black Toyota Venza with registration number KWL 668 GN (Abuja) at gunpoint from Enugu State.

He explained that on Sunday, June 1, at about 6:00 p.m., acting on credible intelligence, police operatives attached to the Doma Division arrested the four suspects on Doma-Lafia Road.

Nansel listed the suspects as Ibrahim Dahiru and Abdulrazaq Muhammed from Angwan Rogo, Jos, Plateau State, Muhammad Sani from Potiskum, Yobe State and Mustapha Isah from Misau, Bauchi State.

According to the PPRO, the suspects conspired and carried out an armed carjacking in Enugu State and forcefully snatched the vehicle.

He said that the prompt arrest of the suspects was due to intelligence gathering and inter-state collaboration.

Nansel said that the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Shetima JauroMohammed, described the operation as a breakthrough in the fight against organised vehicle theft.

