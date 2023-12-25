Police Apprehend 35-Year-Old Woman Over Abduction Of Four Children In Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command has successfully apprehended one Ifeoma Abonyi, a 35-year-old female in Asaba, Delta State for allegedly abducting four children on December 16, 2023, at Ubakala Street, Ossai Road, Umuahia, Abia State.

According to ASP Maureen Chinaka, Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State on 16 December 2023, one Mrs Ifeanyi Udoma Ibe (Female) of Ubakala Street, Ossai Road, Umuahia, reported the abduction of her children and her neighbours’ by an unidentified tenant.

In response to the complaint, the Abia State Police Command commenced an investigation into the incident and leveraging robust technical intelligence support from the DSS in Abia state, on 22 December 2023, police detectives from Abia State Police Command, successfully apprehended one Ifeoma Abonyi, a 35-year-old female in Asaba, Delta State.

New Telegraph reports that the names of the missing children allegedly abducted by Mrs Abongi are, Joy Udoma (Female, three years old), Ogbonna Udoma (Male, six years old), Chioma Kingsley (Female, five years old) and Miracle Ikechukwu (Female, five years old).

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred barely three days after Mrs Abonyi packed into the house and Mrs Ibe, the complainant could not provide details such as Mrs Abonyi’s name or GSM number.

The PPRO said that after several investigations, the suspect Ifeoma Abonyi had been identified as the hitherto unknown tenant responsible for the abduction of the four children on 16/12/23.

“We are happy to inform the public that all the four missing children stolen on 16 December 2023 have now been rescued. Two of the children were rescued on 22 December 2023, while another two were rescued today 24 December 2023.

“A total of eight suspects (five females and three males) are currently helping the Police with the investigation into the crime. Three other persons suspected to be complicit in the crime are still at large.

“We are intensifying efforts to ensure their arrest soonest. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to determine the real status of six other children who were found in the custody of the arrested suspects.

“This might entail the conduct of DNA tests, as some of the suspects are claiming that the children are their biological offspring. We shall keep the public informed of the outcome of the investigation as soon as possible.”