Police Apprehend 2 Suspected Cult Leaders In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended two suspected cult group leaders in the state. Spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Edafe who described the suspects as “notorious cultists” said that the duo were arrested on Friday by the command’s CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT). He said that the police team was led by ASP Julius Robinson to the suspects’ hideout in a hotel at Ekuigbo area of Ughelli Town to effect the arrest.

“Following ongoing investigations into a case of conspiracy, cultism, and murder connected to a cult-related killing that occurred on Jan. 15, at the Iwhrekpokpo area of Ughelli Town.

“The operatives of the CP-SAT, while acting on credible intelligence, stormed a hotel in the Ekuigbo neighborhood of Ughelli where the principal suspects were reported to be hiding.

“The operation led to the arrest of the suspects who were identi- fied as current and immediate past leaders of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and alleged mastermind of the murder,” he said.

Edafe said that investigation in the matter was ongo- ing, adding that the command has intensified efforts to ap- prehend other fleeing mem- bers of the group.