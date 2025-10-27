Police Appeal Medical Doctor’s Acquittal In Cyberstalking Suit

The Nigeria Police Force has appealed the judgement of Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Abuja which on August 8, 2025, discharged and acquitted a medical doctor, Bolanle Aseyan, of all counts relating to the charge of alleged cyberstalking, criminal intimidation, and offensive publication against another medical doctor, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya.

In a notice of appeal dated October 2025, filed by Emmanuel Eze, from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, the police are asking the Court of Appeal in Lagos to set aside the judgement and order a retrial. Aseyan was accused of publishing series of defamatory posts between June 29 and August 14, 2020, on Twitter (now X), which the prosecution claimed were aimed at tarnishing Dr. Ogunsanya’s reputation.

She faced a four-count charge under Sections 24(1)(a), 24(1)(b), 24(2)(c)(i), and 24(2)(c)(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015. In his judgement, Justice Lifu acknowledged that the prosecution had proven the ‘actus reus’ (the criminal act), he however held that the mens rea, or criminal intent, had not been established beyond reasonable doubt, and thus discharged and acquitted Aseyan.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the police lodged an appeal. In it, the police argued that the trial judge erred in law by acquitting Aseyan after admitting that the offensive posts were indeed made. The police argued that the court contradicted itself by acknowledging the ‘actus reus’, yet freeing the defendant due to absence of ‘mens rea’ .

It was also argued that the trial judge failed to properly evaluate the prosecution’s evidence, including screenshots and verified posts from Aseyan’s Twitter account. “The ruling wrongly dismissed posts made from the UK on June 29, 2020, and those shared in Nigeria in August 2020. “The decision was influenced by sentiment, framing the case as a “lover’s quarrel” instead of a criminal matter.

“The court relied heavily on testimony the prosecution described as hearsay and lacking personal observation”, the police further argued The police also clarified that Aseyan’s acquittal in the cyberbullying case does not validate her earlier rape allegations against Dr. Ogunsanya, which were investigated by UK authorities and found unsubstantiated.

With the lodging of the appeal, the Inspector General of Police now seeks a retrial, insisting that the case, which first drew wide public attention in 2020, concerns deliberate online acts intended to intimidate, annoy, and damage Dr. Ogunsanya’s reputation in violation of Nigeria’s cybercrime laws.