Police Announces Comprehensive Investigation Into Mohbad’s Death

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It would be recalled that the world lost an icon on Tuesday under unfortunate circumstances at the age of 27.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that following his death, Nigerians, especially the late singer’s fans and followers have called on the Nigeria Police to investigate his death for justice’s sake.

Reacting to the call, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued on Thursday, said: “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.”

READ ALSO:

Muyiwa Adejobi also expressed his concerns and condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the deceased, as he said, “We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise.”

He explained that NPF “is committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter,” by directing the Lagos CP to take up the matter.

He also urged family members or associates with valuable information “to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police” to assist in the process.

The statement reads, “In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation,”